Age 50 of St. Paul Died on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Regions Hospital as the result of a tragic accident. She was born September 12, 1968 to Lillian "Kay" and John "Jack" Cronin. She grew up in Kimball, Minnesota. As a star on the speech team she later put her considerable communications skills to use in politics, business, and issue advocacy. She worked on numerous political campaigns and served as Communications Director for the Republican Party. She also lobbied on behalf of people with Autism and in business was President of Baja Sol Restaurant Group. She was active in the independent film community, which lead to advocacy for veterans' issues. She formed Ars Bellum, a non-profit dedicated to helping veterans with PTSD using art therapy. She was a big thinker and a person of fierce loyalty and passionate supporter of whatever issue or project she was working on. The most important focus of her life was her children: Keiran (23), Maggie (16), Olivia (12) and Molly (10). In addition to her children she is survived by her mother Kay, siblings Colleen (Peter) Shin, Patrick (Sabra) Cronin, and Kate (David) Seckinger, her former husband Tony Sutton as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she greatly enjoyed seeing at family events. She was preceded in death by her father Jack, as well as her grandparents, Kathryn and James "JF" Cronin and Ella and George Rucki. The funeral mass will be Tuesday, March 26th at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 19th Ave N. @ Bromley St., South St. Paul, MN 55075. There will be a viewing one hour prior to Mass on Tuesday and a wake Monday evening from 5-7 pm also at the Church. There will be a luncheon after Mass followed by burial at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Inver Grove Heights. Memorials requested in lieu of flowers.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019