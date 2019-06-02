Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Stanislaus
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stanislaus
Bridget "Birdy" (Sipe) MONSON

Bridget "Birdy" (Sipe) MONSON Obituary
On May 23rd at age 46, she took flight to set herself free. Preceded in death by grandparents Greg and Gert Sullivan and Don and Dorothy Monson, uncles Gregg, Bob, Tom and Jerry, and cousin Liz. Survived by parents Don Monson Jr. (Diane) and Mairie Sullivan; sister Ingrid (Michael); and the apples of her eye, Milo and Lola ("Bestie") Mahoney, and constant beloved companions Matt Richards and rescue dog "Marlie Margaret"!! Also encircled by the love and support of Amazing Aunts, Awesome Uncles, a host of near-perfect cousins and life-long friends. Loved by children, she took full advantage of this gift in the dream job she called her true calling at Bridgeview School. Go Eagles! She never met a person she could not love. Mass at St. Stanislaus on Thursday, June 6 at 11:00 am, with visitation 1 hour prior.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019
