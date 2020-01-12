|
Age 99 Passed away peacefully after a brief illness on December 27th, 2019 at St. John's hospital. Born in Breslau, Germany in 1920, she was married to her husband, William Erich Bremer, in Wiesbaden, Germany in 1948. She immigrated to the United States in 1956 with her husband and son to the home of her sister Renate in Savage, MN before settling in St. Paul, MN. During her career in Minnesota, she was a dedicated employee of Blue Cross Blue Shield for many years. In her retirement, she enjoyed watching the birds in her front yard, talking with neighbors, and spending time with family. Her friends and family will remember her for her love of animals, especially many beloved dogs over her lifetime. She was known as "Omi" (Grandma) to many people in her life. She is survived by son, Bill Bremer; grandchildren, Erik Bremer (Joy), Heidi Bremer, Elise Bremer, Maura Bremer Peterson (Lance); cousins, Barbara, Margie, Charlotte; nephews, Randy and Monte; cherished family members in Germany; and beloved family friends, Wolfgang and Cecelia Nauck. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery Chapel, 803 Larpenteur Ave W. in Roseville at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 17th, with visitation one hour prior.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020