Born September 23, 1937 in Glogau, Germany Preceded in death by husband, Edward, and daughter Suzanne. Survived by children Mark (Rosario), Richard (Rebecca) and Rita (Jimmie), grandchildren Nora, Katie, Carl, Claudia, Andre, Wesley, Anna, Lily and Julia. Also, survived by one great grandchild, Kai. She began her working career as a butcher salesclerk in Hannover, Germany. She met her future husband at a union dance. They dated for a year and Edward left to move to Minnesota. He proposed by mailing Brigitte a ring in an Easter card. She immigrated to the United States in February of 1958. They were adopted into the family of Albert and Rose Plagens and made Maplewood their new home. Brigitte got a job working in the lab at St. John's Hospital. She worked at the hospital in various positions for 39 years. She enjoyed her job and cherished the friendships she made at St. Johns. Edward and Brigitte joined the congregation of Cross Lutheran Church. Brigitte served with the United Sisters of Cross for six decades. Cross Lutheran became their community and being part of the congregation was a lifelong passion and joy for them. Brigitte enjoyed reading, knitting, traveling and hosting family gatherings with their extended Plagens family. She cherished her family dearly and enjoyed being at the center of family events. She loved to cook and bake for the family. She noted in her autobiography that "being a cookie baking Oma became my trademark for life". The grandchildren also enjoyed her "Oma Coma" inducing meals. She will be greatly missed. Graveside Service Tuesday (October 13, 2020) 1:00 PM at Elmhurst Cemetery, 1510 Dale St. N., St. Paul. Memorials may be sent to the Community Market Fund at Cross Lutheran Church, 1945 Prosperity Road, Maplewood, MN 55109. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com