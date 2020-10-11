1/
Brigitte Elfriede (Gabler) DEEG
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brigitte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born September 23, 1937 in Glogau, Germany Preceded in death by husband, Edward, and daughter Suzanne. Survived by children Mark (Rosario), Richard (Rebecca) and Rita (Jimmie), grandchildren Nora, Katie, Carl, Claudia, Andre, Wesley, Anna, Lily and Julia. Also, survived by one great grandchild, Kai. She began her working career as a butcher salesclerk in Hannover, Germany. She met her future husband at a union dance. They dated for a year and Edward left to move to Minnesota. He proposed by mailing Brigitte a ring in an Easter card. She immigrated to the United States in February of 1958. They were adopted into the family of Albert and Rose Plagens and made Maplewood their new home. Brigitte got a job working in the lab at St. John's Hospital. She worked at the hospital in various positions for 39 years. She enjoyed her job and cherished the friendships she made at St. Johns. Edward and Brigitte joined the congregation of Cross Lutheran Church. Brigitte served with the United Sisters of Cross for six decades. Cross Lutheran became their community and being part of the congregation was a lifelong passion and joy for them. Brigitte enjoyed reading, knitting, traveling and hosting family gatherings with their extended Plagens family. She cherished her family dearly and enjoyed being at the center of family events. She loved to cook and bake for the family. She noted in her autobiography that "being a cookie baking Oma became my trademark for life". The grandchildren also enjoyed her "Oma Coma" inducing meals. She will be greatly missed. Graveside Service Tuesday (October 13, 2020) 1:00 PM at Elmhurst Cemetery, 1510 Dale St. N., St. Paul. Memorials may be sent to the Community Market Fund at Cross Lutheran Church, 1945 Prosperity Road, Maplewood, MN 55109. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Elmhurst Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved