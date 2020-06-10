Brittany WICKA
1987 - 2020
A beautiful, smart woman and loving mother died June 6, 2020 at age 33. Her life was cut short, but it had been lived fully, and filled with love. She was raised by her mom and dad, Debra and Richard Wicka, along with her younger sister, Alexandra. Since both her mom and dad were from large families, Brittany was always surrounded and embraced by large numbers of aunts, uncles and cousins. Brittany graduated from Cretin-Derham Hall and University of St. Thomas. She was a sought-after employee, but when she became a mother to her son, Roman, he became the focus of her life. Brittany's love for him was more than an emotion, everything she did put his best interest first. She and Roman loved going to Disney World, with a plan to go again this spring. They played board games, read books together, created crafts, and she was there on the sidelines at every one of his sports games. It is through Roman that Brittany lives on. Before Brittany was a loving mother, she was a daughter. She loved spending time with her dad and found joy in simple weekend errands as long as they were together. She and her mom connected on the joys and challenges of parenting, including being a dog parent. As an older sister she loved teaching her younger sister new things, they shared a bond only sisters could have. When not spending time with family, friends, or her beloved animals, she liked crafting, cooking, bike riding, volunteering at Roman's school, being a hockey mom, going to the family cabin, watching Roman learn how to waterski, and documenting all of the many happy moments and laughs with pictures and video. While we are heartbroken that she is not physically in this world anymore, we find peace knowing that she is reunited with those she loved who passed before her. We thank God for everything she brought to our family and friends, and while we never will understand why God took her home so early, we can believe it's because her passion was needed in heaven. We love you Britt, and we will live on for you as you rest in peace. Due to Covid-19, a limited capacity ceremony is being held Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis. Please reach out to a family member if interested in attending. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Animal Humane Society. 651-698-0796





Published in Pioneer Press from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
Im so sorry for your unimaginable loss. My thought and prayers are with Roman and the whole family.
Gabrielle Carter
June 9, 2020
Richard and Debra - I am so sorry for your loss. I remember hearing stories about Britt and Roman. My heart breaks for you. Peace to all the Wickas.
Marilyn Nelson
Coworker
June 9, 2020
Our sincere condolences to Roman, Richard, Debra and Alex. Such a tragic loss for you all. You all have been and are in our prayers.
Henry & Mary Jo Buffalo
