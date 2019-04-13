|
|
Brittyn Alice Stewart, infant daughter of Mindy and Joe Stewart, was stillborn, Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Regina Hospital, Hastings, MN. She is preceeded in death by her Maternal great-grandparents, Odell "Buzz" and Eleanore Arens, Kermet Broin, Jean and Carl Ribelin; Paternal-great grandparents, Jacqueline "Jackie" Quinn, Robert Quinn, Earl and Alice Stewart; and cousin, Baby Richard Jacob "Jake" Parks. She is survived by her parents, Mindy and Joe; siblings, Joey, London, Story, and Colton; maternal grandparents, Marlene Arens Broin, Marvin (Ricka) Broin, of Hastings, MN; paternal grandparents, Arnold "Arnie" and Nancy Stewart, all of Hastings, MN; Maternal "Favorite" Uncle, Trent (Tracy) Broin, Santa Monica, CA; Maternal Aunts, Megan Brendel, Hudson, WI, Maria (Chris) Johnston, Hastings, Monica (Rick) Parks, Hastings; Paternal Uncles, Jason (Kristy) Stewart, Jake (Amie Christensen) Stewart, Jerad (Katie) Stewart, all of Hastings, and several great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins. Funeral Mass for Brittyn will be 12 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Kellogg, with Rev. Patrick Arens officiating. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., Tuesday at the church. Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, MN. www.abbottfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 13, 2019