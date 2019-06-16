Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce A. JOHNSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bruce A. JOHNSON Obituary
Beloved Father, Brother and Friend Age 68 Passed away in an accident at his home on June 12, 2019. Survived by children Elizabeth "Beth" (Pat), Marilynn and Michelle; wife of 41 years Alice; and his brother Wayne (Karen). Memorial Gathering Tuesday (6/18) from 4:00PM-6:00PM with Time of Sharing 6:00PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. We love you and we will miss you! 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now