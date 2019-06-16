|
Beloved Father, Brother and Friend Age 68 Passed away in an accident at his home on June 12, 2019. Survived by children Elizabeth "Beth" (Pat), Marilynn and Michelle; wife of 41 years Alice; and his brother Wayne (Karen). Memorial Gathering Tuesday (6/18) from 4:00PM-6:00PM with Time of Sharing 6:00PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. We love you and we will miss you! 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019