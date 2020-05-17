Bruce A. RIOUX
Beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather Bruce Rioux was called home by the Lord on May 10, 2020 at the age of 80. He was the eldest of three children, born on 6/28/1939 to Lloyd & Mildred Rioux of Forest Lake Township, MN. After graduating high school, Bruce enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving on active duty from 1958-1962. Upon discharge, he had a lifelong career in auto and truck sales, retiring from Boyer Ford in 2009. He was an avid collector of antique cars. As a member of MSRA, he enjoyed a variety of classic car shows in Minnesota. Bruce was a passionate sports fan who loved watching MN sports teams, coaching various youth teams, and playing a variety of sports including football, basketball, softball and hockey. Bruce will be remembered for his faith, integrity, generosity, a tenacious work ethic and will be deeply missed. Bruce is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy Rioux (nee Mason); daughters, Deborah Rioux and Michelle (Carl) Gillen; grandchildren, Keanan & Gerard Dwyer and Natalie & Mason Gillen; and sisters Geraldine (Thomas) DuFresne & Sandee (James) Coughlin. A private service will be held on Tuesday, May 19 followed by interment at Roselawn Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Boutwell's Landing and Intrepid Hospice for their kind and loving care. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
