Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
GUARDIAN ANGELS CATHOLIC CHURCH
8260 4th St. N
Oakdale, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
GUARDIAN ANGELS CATHOLIC CHURCH
8260 4th St. N
Oakdale, MN
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on May 17, 2019 of heart failure. Survived by his wife of 41 years, Kim; loving children, Jason; Kelly Arneson (Jack); grandchildren, Annabelle & Finley Arneson; his parents Edwin & Shirley; his brother Bradley; sister-in-law Sally; nieces, nephews and loving relatives and friends. Hill Murray graduate class of '72. Retired from 3M after 40 years. Enjoyed spending time at the lake, riding his motorcycle and snowmobiling. Loved the time he spent with his grandchildren, family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11am TOMORROW Thursday, May 23 at GUARDIAN ANGELS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 8260 4th St. N., Oakdale, with visitation beginning at 10 am. Interment Guardian Angels Church Cemetery. 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on May 22, 2019
