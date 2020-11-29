Age 68, lifetime resident of South Saint Paul. Passed away peacefully November 26, 2020 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles (Catfish) & Betty Jones; brothers Don & Ted; sister Linda Pedersen. Survived by his wife of 47 years Sandra; daughter Michelle; grandchildren Allyson Jones, Bruce & Elizabeth Doeren; former son-in-law Carsten (Serena) Doeren; siblings Charles (Valerie) Jones & Mary (Frank) Harris; aunt Annie Ostrander and many other family and friends including the DeWolf Family. He was employed with the Met Council for 38 years (wastewater treatment division). We will miss his smile, his stories, his expressions, and most of all, his love. Special thanks to Health Partners Hospice program for their wonderful care and support. Due to COVID-19 celebration of life to be held later.









