Bruce BEAUBIEN
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather Great Grandfather and Friend. Passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020. Age 78 of Oakdale. Preceded in death by parents, Paul & Helen. Survived by loving wife, Chris; children, Lisa (Todd) DeRosier, Jeff (Kim); stepchildren, Tammy (Jacob) Godfrey, Derek (Tami) Gold; grandchildren, Brian (Karlee) Overton, Brianna (Brandon) Overton, Joe (Jeremy) Cairl, Anthony (Courtney) Beaubien, Jake Layer, Amelia Gold, and Kellen Gold; 7 great grandchildren; brother, Kris Beaubien; 2 nieces; and many friends. Especially his friends at American Legion, Sidewinders and the fantasy football guys. Avid sports fan. Member of American Legion Post 39, North St. Paul. Private Family Services. Celebration of Life Thursday (July 30, 2020) from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM at North St. Paul American Legion Post 39. Memorials preferred. "Say Goodnight Bruce" 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
North St. Paul American Legion Post 39
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
