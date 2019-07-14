|
Of Mahtomedi Bruce David Bullock, 92, peacefully entered Heaven on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Kathryn (Houlihan) Bullock and his wife Mittie He leaves behind his beloved church family, Victory Celebration Family Church, and many close friends. Bruce was born November, 1926, in St. Paul, MN the son of Robert and Kathryn (Houlihan) Bullock. At Washburn High School he studied oboe, French, German, Spanish and Russian, graduating in 1944. He enlisted in 1944 in the US Army Air Corp and completed ASTRP reserve courses at Coe College, Cedar Rapids, IA in 1944. He was inducted into active service 1944–1945. He studied linguistics and comparative philology at the University of Minnesota 1945-1947. He studied and performed at Ecole Normale de Munique, Paris, France 1947-1948. He was appointed Principal Oboist, das Mozarteumorchester, Salzburg Austria in 1948. He studied and performed at Akademie fur Musik, Vienna Austria. He founded and conducted San Juan Symphony in New Mexico and Performing Arts Opera Company, Albuquerque, NM. He taught oboe, French and German at University of New Mexico. Bruce was an ordained Minister and Associate Pastor at Victory Celebration Family Church. He authored several Christian books, Christian Fluency Language Courses in French, German, Italian, Spanish and Russian, fictional works and screenplays. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday July 18 at 7:00 P.M East Shore Place 805 Wildwood Road Mahtomedi MN 55115 in the Community Room on the first floor.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019