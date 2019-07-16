|
Age 63, of Rock Creek Wife-Karen, children Jessica (Terry) Clementson, Gary (Jessica) Carlson, Nicholas Carlson all of Pine City; 9 grand, 1 great grand; sisters Colleen Stennett, Joyce (Wayne) Godlewski all of Blaine, Leanne (Jasen) Gageby of Cottage Grove, brothers James (Janet) of Fridley, Douglas (Janet) of Dalbo, Brian (Annette) of Coon Rapids. Service: 3:30 PM TOMORROW with visitation 1 hour prior at Zion Lutheran Church,410 S.Main St. Pine City. Swanson Chapel 320-629-3120 FuneralAndCremationService.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 16, 2019