Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swanson Funeral Chapel - Pine City
665 3rd Avenue SW
Pine City, MN 55063
320-629-3120
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce CARLSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce CARLSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce CARLSON Obituary
Age 63, of Rock Creek Wife-Karen, children Jessica (Terry) Clementson, Gary (Jessica) Carlson, Nicholas Carlson all of Pine City; 9 grand, 1 great grand; sisters Colleen Stennett, Joyce (Wayne) Godlewski all of Blaine, Leanne (Jasen) Gageby of Cottage Grove, brothers James (Janet) of Fridley, Douglas (Janet) of Dalbo, Brian (Annette) of Coon Rapids. Service: 3:30 PM TOMORROW with visitation 1 hour prior at Zion Lutheran Church,410 S.Main St. Pine City. Swanson Chapel 320-629-3120 FuneralAndCremationService.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now