Bruce Donald "Brucie" TEICH
Age 61, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020. Preceded in death by his mom, Martha L. Teich (Ballard). Survived by his dad, Donald R. Teich; sisters Debbie L. Teich (Rick Miller), Brenda R. Teich-McClellan (Mark) and brother Todd R. Teich; nieces, nephews and many friends. His mischievious ways will be greatly missed! Memorial Celebration of Life to be held at a later date, due to Covid 19, details to follow. Cards and memorials can be sent to Debbie Teich at this time.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.
