Age 61, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020. Preceded in death by his mom, Martha L. Teich (Ballard). Survived by his dad, Donald R. Teich; sisters Debbie L. Teich (Rick Miller), Brenda R. Teich-McClellan (Mark) and brother Todd R. Teich; nieces, nephews and many friends. His mischievious ways will be greatly missed! Memorial Celebration of Life to be held at a later date, due to Covid 19, details to follow. Cards and memorials can be sent to Debbie Teich at this time.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.