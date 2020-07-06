Age 62, of St. Paul, MN Passed away peacefully on June 20th after a courageous battle with heart failure. Bruce was born on October 7, 1957 to F. Gene Bader and Patricia Yung Bader in St. Paul, MN. After graduating from Henry Sibley High School in 1976, he then attended the University of Wisconsin-Stout where he further pursued his love of design, photography and football. Bruce's greatest joy were his two sons, Scott and Mark. Bruce was a proud father and loved nothing more than to reflect on the days of Scott and Mark playing football and baseball. He would attend every game and enjoyed the memories spent on the sidelines and in the stands with the other parents. Bruce also sincerely enjoyed being a part of the Henry Sibley Reunion Committee and looked forward to the gatherings with his fellow classmates. Bruce will be forever remembered by sons, Scott (Sophie) Bader, Mark (Allison) Bader; granddaughter, Nelle; siblings, Mary (Phil) Olson, Mike (Michelle) Bader and his numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Patt. A celebration of life will take place on Tuesday, August 11th at Hidden Falls Regional Park – Picnic Pavilion from 5-8PM. To stay up to-date with safe gathering plans, visit https://everloved.com/life-of/bruce-bader/
.