Of Stillwater, Minnesota Left this life on October 26, 2020. Left to mourn him are his grandchildren who lived with him, Domonic and Destinee Hamilton and his sister, Denise LeBert Suess (Duane) of Arvada, Colorado. Also left to grieve his passing are his nieces and nephews, Jason (Sara) Schroeck, Melissa Schroeck, Ian (Melissa) Bullerman, Daisy Bullerman, Jared (Elena) Suess, Jamie (Andrew) Brandess, along with many other relatives and friends. Bruce was born in New Ulm, Minnesota to Elden and Cleo LeBert on March 17, 1950. He graduated from Cathedral High School in New Ulm and received his Bachelor's degree from Creighton University. He went on to study Optometry at the University of Indiana where he received his Doctorate degree. Bruce opened his own optometry practice in Bloomington, Minnesota. He loved working with his patients and after several years went on to practice with several different optical companies, most recently Pearle Vision. He said he never wanted to retire because he enjoyed working and seeing his patients so much. Bruce's favorite place was the St. Croix River near Stillwater. He loved fishing and the serenity of nature. An especially good day was watching the eagles in their nests or anchoring the boat to stop and read on the water. One of his greatest joys was taking others out on his pontoon boat for an afternoon river cruise. An invitation to his house for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or a family reunion meant you would always have a wonderful time. His laughter was contagious. Preceding Bruce in death were his parents; sisters, Renee, Margo, and Michele LeBert; and Brenda Schroeck. A celebration of Bruce's life will be announced and held at a later date.