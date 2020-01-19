|
Age 90, of Maplewood Formerly of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020. His relationship with Jesus was the most important thing in his life. He has joined in Heaven his wife of 68 years, Donna, who preceded him on October 26, 2019. Also preceded by parents, William and Ruth Johnson. Survived by children, David (Karen Arcand) Johnson, Cathy (Dave) Gardner and Steve (Lou Fancher) Johnson; 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 1 sister; 1 brother; and many friends. Celebration of Life Friday, January 24, 10:00 A.M. at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear. Visitation one hour prior. Burial Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Memorials preferred to Samaritan's Purse, www.samaritanspurse.org/ donate. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020