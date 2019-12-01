Home

Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
1900 E Barataria
Springfield, MO
Bruce Ellyson HYDE M.D.

Bruce Ellyson HYDE M.D. Obituary
Age 76, passed away in his Springfield, MO home on Thursday, November 28, 2019 after being hospitalized for renal failure. Raised primarily in northern Minnesota, Bruce graduated from the University of Colorado – Boulder and the University of Minnesota Medical School. Board-certified in Internal Medicine, Hematology, and Clinical and Anatomical Pathology, he practiced pathology at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. He served many years as the Director of Laboratory Medicine at Regions and also at several smaller labs, including in Minneapolis. Bruce will be dearly missed by his wife Dory Hyde, daughter Mary Allegra Hyde, daughter Anne Hyde Crites, son-in-law Will Crites, grandchildren Jake and Ellyson "Elly" Crites, brother Alan (Linda) Hyde, sister Rosalind (Bob Wallace) Hyde, godchildren Jennifer (Jeff) Walker and Elliot Krein, and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Sally Hyde of Springfield, Missouri. A memorial service for Bruce will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1900 E. Barataria, Springfield, MO, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Springfield, MO Symphony Orchestra (411 N. Sherman, Springfield, MO 65802) or the Regions Hospital Foundation (640 Jackson St., Stop 11202C, St. Paul, MN 55101-2502). https://www.springfieldmosymphony. org/ https://www.healthpartners.com/ hospitals/regions/about/foundation/
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019
