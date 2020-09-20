September 15th, Age 75, of Prescott WI, formerly of Hastings Bruce was born August 22, 1945 in Red Wing MN to Glenn and Enid Featherstone. He is survived by his wife Linda, married for 49 years, sons Greg (Pam), Christopher (Jessica), Dustin (Sarah), and daughter Briana (Ole). Bruce had nine grandchildren: Jonathan (Ally), Soren, Kira, Tegan, Chloe, Garson, Henry, Izzy, and Annelise. His Brother Don (Barb) and sister Julie (Chuck) many nieces, nephews and close friends. He is preceded in death by parents Glenn and Enid and sister Joy McLean. An outdoor memorial is planned for October 24, 2:00 pm at 13840 Point Douglas Drive Hastings, MN.