|
|
Age 64, of St. Paul, MN Died peacefully on May 2, 2019 surrounded by family. Bruce faced metastasizing ocular melanoma. He grew up as an avid 4-H member in rural Fairmont, Minnesota and graduated in 1973 from Fairmont High School. From 1973 - 1977 he played drums in the University of Minnesota Marching Band and later competed with a Drum and Bugle Corps and played in private gigs. Bruce also worked as an entomologist while in the Peace Corps in Jamaica. To pay the bills, he was a commercial office furniture installer and for 17 years worked for the Pioneer Press delivering newspapers. Bruce is preceded in death by his father, Floyd H. Bellin Jr. and nephew, Travis Floyd Bellin. He is survived by his mother, Helen A. (Frenning) Bellin; 4 siblings: Gary Bellin(Wendy), Joan Bellin (Rick O'Connor), Sandra (Duane) Gebers, Cheryl Bellin (Jim Rauh); adoring nieces and nephews. The family will greet friends from 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 13, 2019 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in North Branch, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the University of Minnesota March Band Fund at 200 Oak Street SE, Suite 500, Minneapolis, MN 55455-2010. Our loving and generous Bruce is free to drum and dance in spirit.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019