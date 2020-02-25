|
Age 58, of Minneapolis Bruce Hillyer grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Here he was raised by his devoted parents, Kenneth and Vivian Hillyer, and shared a happy childhood with his siblings. In 1982, he and his wife Cindy went on their first date—they loved each other for the next 38 years. Bruce was a loving and supportive father to his son and daughter, Samuel and Madeleine. Throughout his life as a Presbyterian pastor in Minneapolis, Bruce was a man who brought God's love to people and people to God's love. He shared this love with everyone he encountered through humor, kindness and integrity. Survived by wife, Cindy; daughter, Madeleine and son, Samuel; mother, Vivian Hillyer; sister, Heidi Smith (Greg), and brother, Mark Hillyer (Jill Bode); nieces and nephews, Daniel Smith, Nicolas Andres, Christina Smith, Maggie Stearns, Jill Stearns and Max Stearns. Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth F. Hillyer. Service Friday, February 28, at 11:00 AM at Christ Presbyterian Church, 6901 Normandale Rd., Edina. Visitation Thursday from 4:30 – 7:30 PM at Morris Nilsen Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave. S., Richfield, and from 10:00 – 11:00 AM Friday at the church. Memorials may be given to Greater Twin Cities United Way, Minnesota Teen Challenge or . Please donate in memory of Bruce Hillyer. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020