Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel
6527 Portland Avenue
Richfield, MN 55423
(612) 869-3226
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ Presbyterian Church
6901 Normandale Rd.
Edina, MN
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:30 PM - 7:45 PM
Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel
6527 Portland Avenue
Richfield, MN 55423
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce HILLYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Bruce Kenneth HILLYER


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Bruce Kenneth HILLYER Obituary
Age 58, of Minneapolis Bruce Hillyer grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Here he was raised by his devoted parents, Kenneth and Vivian Hillyer, and shared a happy childhood with his siblings. In 1982, he and his wife Cindy went on their first date—they loved each other for the next 38 years. Bruce was a loving and supportive father to his son and daughter, Samuel and Madeleine. Throughout his life as a Presbyterian pastor in Minneapolis, Bruce was a man who brought God's love to people and people to God's love. He shared this love with everyone he encountered through humor, kindness and integrity. Survived by wife, Cindy; daughter, Madeleine and son, Samuel; mother, Vivian Hillyer; sister, Heidi Smith (Greg), and brother, Mark Hillyer (Jill Bode); nieces and nephews, Daniel Smith, Nicolas Andres, Christina Smith, Maggie Stearns, Jill Stearns and Max Stearns. Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth F. Hillyer. Service Friday, February 28, at 11:00 AM at Christ Presbyterian Church, 6901 Normandale Rd., Edina. Visitation Thursday from 4:30 – 7:30 PM at Morris Nilsen Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave. S., Richfield, and from 10:00 – 11:00 AM Friday at the church. Memorials may be given to Greater Twin Cities United Way, Minnesota Teen Challenge or . Please donate in memory of Bruce Hillyer. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -