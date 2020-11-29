1/
Bruce M. RYAN
Age 72, of Buffalo and formerly of St. Paul. Survived by son Bobby (Heather) Gonser of Buffalo; four granddaughters and a grandson: Tabitha Gonser and Taylor Gonser both of Buffalo, Tristin Gonser of Minneapolis, Tessa Gonser of St. Paul and Jason Gonser of Oakdale; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his mother Janet M. Blessing. Funeral service 5:00 P.M. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the funeral home. Visitation 3-5 P.M. on Thursday, December 3rd at the funeral home. Serving the family The Peterson Chapel Buffalo 763-682-1363 www.thepetersonchapel.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Peterson Chapel
DEC
3
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Peterson Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Peterson Chapel
119 Central Avenue North
Buffalo, MN 55313
763-682-1363
