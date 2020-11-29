Age 80 Born January 17, 1940 in Minneapolis. Passed away on November 22nd. Preceded in death by mother, Luciille (Higgins) Mahnke; father William Mahnke; son William; brother, Kurt and first wife, Judith (Sollie). Survived by wife, Sharin (Brabec); son, Scott; grandsons, Zachary and Connor; great grandson, Landon; daughter-in-law, Erin and granddaughter, Ella; and brother William of Calif. Also survived by step sons Sean and Chad Brabec and step grandson Mitchell. Bruce was a veteran of the US Army, an electrical engineer with 3M for 35 yrs and Ham radio enthusiast (KOEHN). Private burial at Ft. Snelling. WULFF 651-738-9615 www.WulffFuneralHome.com