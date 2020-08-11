1/1
Bruce Michael SULLIVAN
{ "" }
Age, 76, of Burnsville, MN Went to meet his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 7, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Susan Diane (Penwell) Sullivan and his parents, Ronald James Sullivan and Peral (Arneson) Sullivan. Survived by his children, Michael Sullivan, Kathryn Doll (Terry), Kimarie Burke (Jay) and grand children, Jordan & Lexy Sullivan, Kayleigh & Brandon Doll, Sean & Abby Burke. Bruce graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He worked at Donaldson Torit, creating air filtration systems. He later went on to earn his Master's in Business from the U of M and attended seminary studies. In his free time, he enjoyed helping others. He was a tremendously talented handyman and generously gave his time and skills to those in need. From cars to carpentry to electricity, Bruce could do it all… and he did. When he was not busy helping people, you could find him golfing. Wherever he traveled, he would bring his clubs and find a course (or two or three!). Bruce was a devout Christian and in his own words, "my death has been no death at all, for now, I am with the Lord. In Christ, we have victory over death, as well as a reason to live! Praise be to God who gives us the victory through our Lord, Jesus." Visitation will be Friday, August 14th 2:00-3:00pm with service at 3pm at White Funeral Home, Burnsville, MN.




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
White Funeral Home
AUG
14
Service
03:00 PM
White Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home
12804 Nicollet Ave.
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 894-5080
