Age 61 Of Newport, MN Passed away unexpectedly on July 21, 2020. Bruce was number 8 out of 11 children and served in the U. S. Navy. Preceded in death by parents, and 2 sisters. Bruce enjoyed playing music with his family and freinds, going to EAA Show in Wisconsin and relaxing on the Mississippi River. Due to the Covid 19 there will not be a funeral at this time. A Celebration of Bruce's life will be a held at a later date. Bruce was a funny and witty man and will be missed by many. Keep the music going until we meet again brother!









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store