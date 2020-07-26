1/1
Bruce R. BILDERBACK
Age 61 Of Newport, MN Passed away unexpectedly on July 21, 2020. Bruce was number 8 out of 11 children and served in the U. S. Navy. Preceded in death by parents, and 2 sisters. Bruce enjoyed playing music with his family and freinds, going to EAA Show in Wisconsin and relaxing on the Mississippi River. Due to the Covid 19 there will not be a funeral at this time. A Celebration of Bruce's life will be a held at a later date. Bruce was a funny and witty man and will be missed by many. Keep the music going until we meet again brother!




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
