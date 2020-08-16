1/
Bruce R. GIBSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 67, has died. A lifelong resident of St. Paul, graduate of the University of Minnesota. Son of Richard and Cosette Gibson. Survived by brother, Brian, sister, Tere Ivanca, nieces Corinne Ivanca & Cassidy, nephew Skylar & grandniece Zelda Gephart. Bruce was fiercely loyal to those he considered close friends. They knew him as bighearted and generous, though he didn't let many close enough to see his soft side. He was a good cook and enjoyed cooking for friends. He loved being on the water, having grown up summers on the St. Croix river & spent many hours on his Mississippi houseboat (back in the day). He loved his cats, Rocco and Biggie beyond reason. We hope they met Bruce 'at the bridge'. Bartenders and waitresses throughout his neighborhood - he never seemed to go far from home - knew Bruce as the guy who brought small paper umbrellas with him to put in his drinks. Bruce certainly was a character. He will be remembered and missed by many. May God bless him on his journey home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved