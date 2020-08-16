Age 67, has died. A lifelong resident of St. Paul, graduate of the University of Minnesota. Son of Richard and Cosette Gibson. Survived by brother, Brian, sister, Tere Ivanca, nieces Corinne Ivanca & Cassidy, nephew Skylar & grandniece Zelda Gephart. Bruce was fiercely loyal to those he considered close friends. They knew him as bighearted and generous, though he didn't let many close enough to see his soft side. He was a good cook and enjoyed cooking for friends. He loved being on the water, having grown up summers on the St. Croix river & spent many hours on his Mississippi houseboat (back in the day). He loved his cats, Rocco and Biggie beyond reason. We hope they met Bruce 'at the bridge'. Bartenders and waitresses throughout his neighborhood - he never seemed to go far from home - knew Bruce as the guy who brought small paper umbrellas with him to put in his drinks. Bruce certainly was a character. He will be remembered and missed by many. May God bless him on his journey home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store