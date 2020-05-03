Of Oakdale, MN Passed away on April 28th, 2020 at Regions Hospital. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Elaine and sister, Susan. He is survived by wife of 50 years Deb, son Shane, sister Lori (Jerome LaValle) and brother-in-law Ken Richie. He will be missed by special cousins and many family members and friends who held a special place in his heart and he in theirs. Bruce loved the MN Twins and Vikings and loved living in Arizona for 13 years. Because of COVID-19 concerns, no memorial service will be held.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store