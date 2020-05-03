Bruce Robert PEDERSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Oakdale, MN Passed away on April 28th, 2020 at Regions Hospital. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Elaine and sister, Susan. He is survived by wife of 50 years Deb, son Shane, sister Lori (Jerome LaValle) and brother-in-law Ken Richie. He will be missed by special cousins and many family members and friends who held a special place in his heart and he in theirs. Bruce loved the MN Twins and Vikings and loved living in Arizona for 13 years. Because of COVID-19 concerns, no memorial service will be held.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved