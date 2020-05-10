Age 77 Passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020 with some of his beloved family members around him in Anderson, California. Preceded in death by Henry and LaReine Quick and grandson Zachary Quick. Survived by his wife, Judy Quick (Fechter); children Geoff, Todd, Jason and Kirsten; twelve grandchildren: Sean, Ryan, Sheena, Tiara, Jordan, Lianna, Hailey, Brooke, Jasmyn, Sophia, Kai and Hannah; his six siblings: Connie, Pete, Craig, Dean, Cynthia and April. Bruce was born in St. Paul, Minnesota in 1943. He graduated from St. Paul Academy in 1961. He also attended the University of Minnesota. He and his family lived in Western Australia for 26 years. His ashes will be scattered at his beloved Gull Lake, MN at a future date. Rest in peace with your Lord Jesus in Heaven.









