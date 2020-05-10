Bruce Robert QUICK
Age 77 Passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020 with some of his beloved family members around him in Anderson, California. Preceded in death by Henry and LaReine Quick and grandson Zachary Quick. Survived by his wife, Judy Quick (Fechter); children Geoff, Todd, Jason and Kirsten; twelve grandchildren: Sean, Ryan, Sheena, Tiara, Jordan, Lianna, Hailey, Brooke, Jasmyn, Sophia, Kai and Hannah; his six siblings: Connie, Pete, Craig, Dean, Cynthia and April. Bruce was born in St. Paul, Minnesota in 1943. He graduated from St. Paul Academy in 1961. He also attended the University of Minnesota. He and his family lived in Western Australia for 26 years. His ashes will be scattered at his beloved Gull Lake, MN at a future date. Rest in peace with your Lord Jesus in Heaven.




Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
