Bruce SCHMIDT

Age 78, of Hopkins Preceded in death by parents, Hugo & Esther. Survived by loving wife of 33 years, Janell Ramsey; children, Tammy (Robert) Kummerehl, Sharon (Wes) Parmeter, Brian Schmidt & Nathan (Kimberly) Schmidt; grand children, Curtis, Julie, Eric, Shelby, Austin, Brian Jr. & Katie; brother, Gary (Jan) Schmidt; two nephews, other relatives & friends. Bruce worked for Univac, Control Data and was a paramedic, firefighter and deputy sheriff in Dakota County. He had a deep interest in cars of all kinds. Private service will be held on August 20, 2020. www.kozlakradulovich.com
