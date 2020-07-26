1/1
Bruce SCHMIDT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 78, of Hopkins Preceded in death by parents, Hugo & Esther. Survived by loving wife of 33 years, Janell Ramsey; children, Tammy (Robert) Kummerehl, Sharon (Wes) Parmeter, Brian Schmidt & Nathan (Kimberly) Schmidt; grand children, Curtis, Julie, Eric, Shelby, Austin, Brian Jr. & Katie; brother, Gary (Jan) Schmidt; two nephews, other relatives & friends. Bruce worked for Univac, Control Data and was a paramedic, firefighter and deputy sheriff in Dakota County. He had a deep interest in cars of all kinds. Private service will be held on August 20, 2020. www.kozlakradulovich.com 763-783-1100





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel
1385 107th Ave. NE
Blaine, MN 55434
(763) 783-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved