1/1
Bruce SCOTT
1942 - 2020
Age 78, of Forest Lake Passed away unexpectedly on October 18, 2020. He was born to Walter & Helen Scott on July 6, 1942. Bruce graduated from South St. Paul High School in 1960. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force serving 3 years in Japan and was honorably discharged in 1964. He was employed by Sperry for over 30 years, finishing his career as Supervisor of Final Assembly. He had a passion for working on computers, repairing anything mechanical, and spending time with his son and granddaughter. He was an incredible father, grandpa, brother and friend. Bruce is preceded in death by his parents and his grandson David Knutson. He is survived by his son Gregory Scott; granddaughter Harmony Scott; step-daughters, Marianne Matzke, Cathy Casavant, Jane Riege & Carolyn Border; brother, Bob (Linda) Scott; sister Jayne (Dennis) Westlind; nieces and nephews Lisa (Minh) Nguyen and Bridget (Mike) Halloran; Gary (Bonnie) Epperson, Kevin (Rosy) Epperson, Tony (Francesca) Pisarski; great-nieces and nephews and many good friends. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 29th at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake, with visitation at 9:30 a.m. Interment at Fort Snelling Cemetery. To ensure the safety and health of all in attendance, we will be following the guidelines of Executive Order 20-62. Call for additional information. Livestreaming will be available. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
