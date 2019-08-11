Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Of Centerville Originally of North Saint Paul Passed away at the age of 73 on July 11, 2019. Preceded in death by father Dean Sausser, mother and step-father, Lenore and Jess Mottaz. Survived by life partner, Debbie Hunt; sons, Jon (Kim) Sausser, Don Harrison; sisters, Susan (Tom) Black and Karen Mottaz (Jim Peterson); grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews and many family, friends and beloved cats (past and present). Memorial Service, Saturday, 11AM, August 17th at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear, with a Visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019
