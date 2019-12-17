Home

Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Cross Lutheran Church
1945 Prosperity Rd
St Paul, MN
View Map
Bruce W. BERGGREN Obituary
Beloved Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend Age 70 yrs. Res. Woodbury on December 12, left this earth to begin his eternal life. Survived by his Son Adam and Daughter-in-law Katie, 2 granddaughters, Annabelle and Lindsay Berggren of Shoreview, MN. Preceded in death death by wife Jacquline (2007) parents, Edmund (2004) Margaret (2011) and brother Gordon (2017). Left to mourn his loss is his sister JoAnn (Chuck) Hood - Stillwater MN, brothers Tom (Kay) Danville, KY Terry (Lisa) Lenexa, KS and their children along with his first wife, Mindy - mother of Adam. Sister- in-law Judi Berggren. Memorial Gathering is Family and Friends will be Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 from 4-7 pm with a toast requested by Bruce at 7 pm at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave, St Paul. Service Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 at 10:30 am, Cross Lutheran Church, 1945 Prosperity Rd, St Paul. Interment Union Cemetery, Maplewood. Wulff 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 17, 2019
