Age 73, of St Paul Passed away surrounded by friends and family on August 25, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Colleen; parents, Raymond and Irene; daughter, Debbie; several aunts and uncles; and nephew-in-law, Raymond Salaba. Survived by daughter, Tracy (Adam) Jewett-Perrizo; siblings, Bruce (Pat), Duane (Corrinne), Maryann (Mike) Worms, Tom, Mark (Steph); and a special puppy, Hernies. Visitation 3-7 PM Sunday, October 13th at Bradshaw, 1078 Rice St., St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Monday, October 14th at Church of St. Agnes, 535 Thomas Ave. W., St. Paul, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Per Bull's wishes, please do not wear black to the visitation. Let's make it a party!
