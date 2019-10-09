Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of St. Agnes
535 Thomas Ave. W
St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Agnes
535 Thomas Ave. W
St. Paul, MN
Bryan W. "Bull" PERRIZO

Age 73, of St Paul Passed away surrounded by friends and family on August 25, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Colleen; parents, Raymond and Irene; daughter, Debbie; several aunts and uncles; and nephew-in-law, Raymond Salaba. Survived by daughter, Tracy (Adam) Jewett-Perrizo; siblings, Bruce (Pat), Duane (Corrinne), Maryann (Mike) Worms, Tom, Mark (Steph); and a special puppy, Hernies. Visitation 3-7 PM Sunday, October 13th at Bradshaw, 1078 Rice St., St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Monday, October 14th at Church of St. Agnes, 535 Thomas Ave. W., St. Paul, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Per Bull's wishes, please do not wear black to the visitation. Let's make it a party!
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
