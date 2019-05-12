Home

Shelley Funeral Chapels - Onamia Chapel
100 North Pine Street
Onamia, MN 56359
(320) 532-3218
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Cross Center
Onamia, MN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Center
Onamia, MN
Buford Fredrick FAUST Obituary
Age 84 Died on Saturday, April 13, 2019 He passed away peacefully at his home in Onamia, MN with his wife and family at his side. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Holy Cross Center in Onamia, MN with Pastor Joe Boeringa officiating. A visitation will be held 1 hr. prior to service at the Holy Cross Center. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Mille Lacs Health System Hospice Program. Arrange ments are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019
