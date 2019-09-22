Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
1414 N. Dale St.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
1414 N. Dale St.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Burnell FISCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Burnell J. FISCHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Burnell J. FISCHER Obituary
Beloved Mother, Grandmother And Great-Grandmother (nee Bugge) Age 87, of St. Paul; passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on September 20, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Donald; and brother, Robert Bugge. Survived by children, Theresa (Keith) Valle, Mark (Julie), Karen Kasmirski (Jerry Anderson), Laurie (Ken) Weyandt, Sandra (Mike) Luger and Maureen (Fred) Peterson; grand children, Frank, Don, Kelly, Mark, Brian, Lindsey, Corinne, Dan, Joe, Erin, Derek and Michael; 24 great-grandchildren; brothers, Michael (Sandy) Schoeben and Richard Schoeben; nieces, nephews and many close friends, especially Elaine Ogren and Bill Martin. Lifelong parishioner of St. Andrew's, and "the best Grandma in the whole wide world". Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Friday, September 27 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 PM Thursday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B, and 9-10 AM Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred, which will be donated to one of Burnell's favorite charities. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Burnell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now