Beloved Mother, Grandmother And Great-Grandmother (nee Bugge) Age 87, of St. Paul; passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on September 20, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Donald; and brother, Robert Bugge. Survived by children, Theresa (Keith) Valle, Mark (Julie), Karen Kasmirski (Jerry Anderson), Laurie (Ken) Weyandt, Sandra (Mike) Luger and Maureen (Fred) Peterson; grand children, Frank, Don, Kelly, Mark, Brian, Lindsey, Corinne, Dan, Joe, Erin, Derek and Michael; 24 great-grandchildren; brothers, Michael (Sandy) Schoeben and Richard Schoeben; nieces, nephews and many close friends, especially Elaine Ogren and Bill Martin. Lifelong parishioner of St. Andrew's, and "the best Grandma in the whole wide world". Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Friday, September 27 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 PM Thursday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N Dale St at Co Rd B, and 9-10 AM Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred, which will be donated to one of Burnell's favorite charities. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019