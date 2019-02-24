|
Age 93, of Oak Park Heights Passed away February 20, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents Lloyd & June (Burr) Behler, siblings Janett Grafstrom, Dr. Robert and Lloyd Jr. "Bud", and wife Judith Mae (Olson). Survived by sons Ben, Bill (Patty), Dave (Deanna) and John (Tiffany); 8 grandchildren. Burr was born in St. Paul, attended Breck School, served in the Army during World War II, graduated from Macalester College, and made his career with Great Northern Railway (later Burlington Northern) as an internal auditor. In his spare time Burr liked fishing, reading and gardening. A longtime St. Paul resident, he lived at Boutwells Landing in Oak Park Heights from 2002 until his death. Burr & Judy were active members of Edgcumbe Presbyterian, and later First Presbyterian Church. Memorial service 2pm, Monday, February 25th at FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 6201 Osgood Ave. N., Stillwater. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. Memorials preferred to First Presbyterian Church, Stillwater, MN. (651)439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019