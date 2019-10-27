Home

White Funeral Home
14560 Pennock Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124
952-432-2001
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church
12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Rd
Apple Valley, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church
12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Rd.
Apple Valley, MN
View Map
Age 93 of Apple Valley Passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019. Burt proudly served his country in the US Navy during WWII. He retired from an education career after 40+ years. Burt is preceded in death by his grandson, Adam; siblings, Harriet (Orrie) Bredehoft, Maynard (Beth) and Willard Eppen. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Mayone "Dee"; children, Linda (Joel) Gaertner, Gayle (Tom) Dybvik and Scott (Mary) Eppen; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carol Eppen; also by other relatives and friends. Memorial Service will be held 11 AM Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Rd., Apple Valley, with a gathering of family and friends starting at 9:30 AM. Private Interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery. White Funeral Home 952-432-2001 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
