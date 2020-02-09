|
Age 55 Of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020 surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by parents, Jack and Daphne; and brother, Clarence Jr. Survived by siblings, Dorice (John), Brian (Carol) and Keith; nieces and nephews, Derik, Jessica, Katie, Keith, Teresa, Jenna, Sam and Justin; many great nieces and nephews; special friend, Mary; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Visitation 4:30pm – 7:30pm on Thurs-day, February 13, 2020 at SIMPLE TRADITIONS BY BRADSHAW, 488 Humboldt Ave., St Paul with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm a meal will follow at ST MATTHEWS CHURCH. Mass of Christian Burial, ST MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH in Odanah, WI at 11AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Interment Bad River Cemetery. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020