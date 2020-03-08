|
Age 77, of Stillwater Son of Robert and Wynona Pearl Torgerson, Byron was born in Baldwin, WI, the eldest of three, including brothers Bob and Barry. Graduate of Stillwater High School, U of MN School of Dentistry, founding partner of Southhill Dental group. Byron is survived by wife of 52 years, Randi; daughters, Laura Mayaka, Lisa (Jarret) Dorenbush; grandchildren, Erika, Emily, Tommy, Trent. Outside of working and being with family, Byron enjoyed spending time at the cabin, traveling, hunting, skiing, canning, gardening and especially fly fishing. Byron died on March 2, 2020 from complications of Lewy Body Dementia. A celebration and remembrance of his life will be 11AM Friday, March 13 at FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 813 Myrtle St. W., Stillwater. Memorials to Valley Outreach, Salvation Army, First United Methodist, or donor's choice preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020