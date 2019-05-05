Home

Age 79 of Little Canada Passed away on April 25, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's. Preceded in death by 2 brothers, Don Elliott and Doug Elliott. Survived by husband of 51 years Alfred Paul; children Cheryl and Paul (Wanda); grandchildren Geoffrey, Nikki, Lucas, Michael, David and Rachael; 5 great grandchildren, Emma, Taaliyah, Teagyn, Aiden, Avery; and many other relatives and friends. Jean graduated from Roosevelt High School, and the University of Minnesota. Jean had long career as a Med Tech at the University of Minnesota Hospital and retired from the Cath Lab. Memorial service 11AM, Saturday, May 11 at the Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville. Visitation one hour prior to service. Memorials preferred to the Parkinson's Foundation. A heartfelt thank you to the Staff of New Perspectives and Health Partners Hospice for the care given to Jean. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019
