Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
View Map

Caleb J. "Buddy" HERRERA-SHANLEY


2004 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caleb J. "Buddy" HERRERA-SHANLEY Obituary
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Caleb J. Herrera-Shanley, age 15, passed away March 15, 2020. "Buddy", as he was known to family, was born on April 19, 2004 to Cindy (Anthony) Charles and Benjamin (Joy) Shanley. Caleb enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, swimming, rock climbing, modeling, gaming, and working out. He was a sophomore at Simley Senior High School and previously attended Cambridge-Isanti High School. He was always busy and hardly sitting still. Caleb's big heart brought joy, laughter and smiles to everyone he met. Survived by sister, Sienna; half-brother, Azeas, and stepbrother, Jordan; abuelita, Rafaela Torrealba Rodriguez; Opa Tim & Oma Cindy Shanley; great-grandma, Joan Shanley; uncles, Fred Herrera, Victor Herrera, Andy (Sherri) Shanley, & Tim (Amber) Shanley; aunts, Liz (Ray) McGinnis, Lisa (Ben) Larson, Wendy (Cody) Lee; cousins, Alexi, Evan, Cristian, Jeremiah, Carter, Mateo, Alexis, Aubree, Austen, Deanna & Bounoy; along with many family and friends. Visitation Friday, March 20, 2:00 - 7:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 4600 Greenhaven Drive at Hwy. 96, White Bear. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caleb's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -