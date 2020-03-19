|
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Caleb J. Herrera-Shanley, age 15, passed away March 15, 2020. "Buddy", as he was known to family, was born on April 19, 2004 to Cindy (Anthony) Charles and Benjamin (Joy) Shanley. Caleb enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, swimming, rock climbing, modeling, gaming, and working out. He was a sophomore at Simley Senior High School and previously attended Cambridge-Isanti High School. He was always busy and hardly sitting still. Caleb's big heart brought joy, laughter and smiles to everyone he met. Survived by sister, Sienna; half-brother, Azeas, and stepbrother, Jordan; abuelita, Rafaela Torrealba Rodriguez; Opa Tim & Oma Cindy Shanley; great-grandma, Joan Shanley; uncles, Fred Herrera, Victor Herrera, Andy (Sherri) Shanley, & Tim (Amber) Shanley; aunts, Liz (Ray) McGinnis, Lisa (Ben) Larson, Wendy (Cody) Lee; cousins, Alexi, Evan, Cristian, Jeremiah, Carter, Mateo, Alexis, Aubree, Austen, Deanna & Bounoy; along with many family and friends. Visitation Friday, March 20, 2:00 - 7:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 4600 Greenhaven Drive at Hwy. 96, White Bear. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020