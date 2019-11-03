|
|
Age 93 of Mendota Heights Passed away October 26 One of 8 children born in Davenport, ND. Survived by 2 daughters, Renee Trier, Barb Kellerman, 1 grandson, Tommy Trier, and nieces and nephews. Proud to be a Veteran. Served in the Navy and Seabees in WWII, the Army in '61-'63. Worked for USAID in Vietnam from '66-'72 more than doubling their rice production. Graduated NDSU '51. Loved agriculture, planting trees, playing bridge, his church, family, and God. Many thanks to the caring staff of the VA and Hospice of the Midwest. Memorial service: St. Stephens Lutheran Church, 1575 Charlton St.,West St. Paul 55118. Service 11-12 with visitation 1 hour prior followed by lunch. Burial at the Fargo National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019