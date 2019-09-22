Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Forest Hills United Methodist Church
1790 11th St. SE
Forest Lake, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Hills United Methodist Church
1790 11th St. SE
Forest Lake, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin RIPLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin RIPLEY


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Calvin RIPLEY Obituary
March 14, 1926 – September 15, 2019 Of Forest Lake, formerly of Thief River Falls, MN He passed into life with his Friend, Lord & Savior Jesus Christ, at the age of 93. He will be lovingly remembered by family, friends & all who knew him as a kind, loving and decent man. Friends and family are invited to wear blue (Cal's favorite color) and attend a memorial service on Sat., Sept 28, 2019 at 11 am at Forest Hills United Methodist Church, 1790 11th St. SE, Forest Lake, MN 55025; luncheon to follow. (visitation to be 1-hour prior). In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Calvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now