|
|
March 14, 1926 – September 15, 2019 Of Forest Lake, formerly of Thief River Falls, MN He passed into life with his Friend, Lord & Savior Jesus Christ, at the age of 93. He will be lovingly remembered by family, friends & all who knew him as a kind, loving and decent man. Friends and family are invited to wear blue (Cal's favorite color) and attend a memorial service on Sat., Sept 28, 2019 at 11 am at Forest Hills United Methodist Church, 1790 11th St. SE, Forest Lake, MN 55025; luncheon to follow. (visitation to be 1-hour prior). In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019