|
|
1924 — 2019 Of Inver Grove Heights, MN Passed away on the morning of May 22, 2019 at the age of 94. Cal was born November 4, 1924, the second son of five children born to George and Kathryn Twining in Des Moines, IA. He attended school there until 1941. In 1942 he joined the Merchant Marines in WWII, sailing on troop transports, tankers and freighters around the world. He married Eleanor Chumbley on December 4, 1948 in Davenport IA. They would have celebrated their 70th anniversary last year. They raised their family in Des Moines, IA where Cal worked as a firefighter for 18 years before buying Minnesota Precast Industries, Inc. and moving the family to South St. Paul. He retired in 1989, traveling the world and playing 1000s of rounds of golf. Cal was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of South St. Paul and served as an elder and trustee there. He also served on the board of National Precast Concrete Association. Cal is preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor; his parents; two brothers, Danny and George; and by his nephew, Dan Twining. Cal is survived by his loving children, Candy (Jeff) Hazen, Cristy (Tony) Kallas, Brett Twining and Mary (Jim) Overby; his grandchildren, Jason (Jen) and 3 great grandchildren and Jeff Kallas, and Lindsay and Molly Overby. He is also survived by his sister, Karolyn (Dick) Powell and brother, Duane (Nancy) Twining, both of Des Moines, IA; and many nieces and nephews. Cal had many lifelong friends in every area of his life and he will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church 535 20th Ave. North, South St. Paul on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11:00am with visitation one hour before and a luncheon immediately following the service. The family is very grateful to the staffs of the Wealshire of Bloomington and The Pillars of Oakdale for the loving care he received. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The First Presbyterian Church of South St. Paul or University of Minnesota Foundation for Colon Cancer Research, P.O. Box 860266 Minneapolis, MN 55486-0266. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019