Age 23, of Parker, CO Formerly of Hugo Passed away from a tragic accident in Minnesota on Aug. 8, 2020. Survived by parents, Cathy and Todd Nodes; brother, Austin Nodes; grandparents, Gwen (Steven) Holets, Clint Smith; Glen and Judy Nodes; aunts, Christine (Robert) Anstett, Coleen (Robert) Schmid and Jennifer (Chris) Mielke; uncles, Jeff (Shelly) Nodes and Troy (Jen) Nodes; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation 4-8 PM Friday Aug. 14 at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home, 515 Hwy 96, Shoreview. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Saturday Aug. 15 (gathering 9:30-10:30AM) at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Private interment. Class of 2015 White Bear Lake High School and 2017 graduate of Dunwoody. Current Army National Guard serviceman. Cameron was an active young man who loved baseball enjoying the outdoors and Chevy vehicles. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the family for a future memorial in Cameron's honor. Masks required and social distancing guidelines to be observed.