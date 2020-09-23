1/1
Candyce "Candy" WINKLEMAN
Age 68 of Roseville Passed away peacefully Sept. 21, 2020 Candyce grew up in St. Paul. She worked at Lake Region Manufacturing, where she would meet her husband, Noel. They would go on to have 3 boys and a wonderful family together. She enjoyed traveling to the North Shore, gardening, spending time with her sons, and her pets. She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Noel; sons, Andy, Dustyn (Chantel), Max, Jake, Christopher (Danika) and Elijah; grandchildren, Natalie, Madison, Emily, Liam, Kira, Athena; and many other loving family and friends. A private Celebration of Life will be held and streamed for the public on Zoom Friday, September 25th, 3:00 PM, Zoom link on the Roseville Memorial Chapel website obituary. 651-631-2727





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
