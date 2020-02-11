|
Age 51, of Woodbury Born October 14, 1968. Passed away peacefully February 9, 2020. Carie is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Tim; daughters, Molly (Frank) Romano, and Erin (Tyler Good); grandchildren, Brayden Timothy Lynch and Brodie Frank Romano; mother, Donna Jean Nygard; brother, Jesse James Nygard and his children, Samantha, Marie, Kirsten, and Mason; mother-in-law, Georgia Ales-Lynch; sister-in-law, Colleen (Phil) Wege and their children, Gretchen and Sarah; and sister-in-law, Mégan (Christopher) Seebeck and their children Kevin and Hannah. Carie is preceded in death by her father-in-law, Patrick J. Lynch. As a graduate of the College of St. Catherine, Carie was a dedicated nurse since 1991. She helped people in need at St. Paul Ramsey Medical Center, Boys Totem Town, St. Paul Juvenile Detention Center, and ended her career as a Ramsey County Public Health Nurse. In her career, she received The U.S. Real Awards for Nurse of the Year in 2014. Carie enjoyed the simple things in life, like a strong cup of coffee, time at the cabin, pursuing garage sales, and spending quality time with her loved ones. Caring to a fault, she always put others first. Carie Ann will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020, 11:00 AM at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 8260 4th St N., Oakdale, MN. Visitation two hours prior to Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 11, 2020