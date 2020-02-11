Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Halloran and Murphy Woodbury Cremation and Funeral Service - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 702-0301
Resources
More Obituaries for Carie LYNCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carie Ann "Care Bear" LYNCH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carie Ann "Care Bear" LYNCH Obituary
Age 51, of Woodbury Born October 14, 1968. Passed away peacefully February 9, 2020. Carie is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Tim; daughters, Molly (Frank) Romano, and Erin (Tyler Good); grandchildren, Brayden Timothy Lynch and Brodie Frank Romano; mother, Donna Jean Nygard; brother, Jesse James Nygard and his children, Samantha, Marie, Kirsten, and Mason; mother-in-law, Georgia Ales-Lynch; sister-in-law, Colleen (Phil) Wege and their children, Gretchen and Sarah; and sister-in-law, Mégan (Christopher) Seebeck and their children Kevin and Hannah. Carie is preceded in death by her father-in-law, Patrick J. Lynch. As a graduate of the College of St. Catherine, Carie was a dedicated nurse since 1991. She helped people in need at St. Paul Ramsey Medical Center, Boys Totem Town, St. Paul Juvenile Detention Center, and ended her career as a Ramsey County Public Health Nurse. In her career, she received The U.S. Real Awards for Nurse of the Year in 2014. Carie enjoyed the simple things in life, like a strong cup of coffee, time at the cabin, pursuing garage sales, and spending quality time with her loved ones. Caring to a fault, she always put others first. Carie Ann will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020, 11:00 AM at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 8260 4th St N., Oakdale, MN. Visitation two hours prior to Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -