Age 83 Died Thursday, August 8, 2019 He leaves behind his wife of 62 years Carolyn Ann Mohn, children Craig (Suzi), Steve (Sue), and Sara (Bill), eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and his sister Nancy Frantz. Preceded in death by sister Catherine Hart and brother Thomas Mohn. Born and raised in Red Wing, MN, he attended Macalester college for one year and then enlisted in the Army where he was stationed in Germany during the cold war. Following his service, he enrolled in the University of Minnesota earning his Doctorate in Forestry. He had a long career as professor at the University of Minnesota teaching and researching forestry genetics focusing on forest tree improvement through selection and breeding. Outside of work he enjoyed pheasant hunting, fishing, sailing, and photography. At 70 he became an enthusiastic golfer. He found meaning serving on the board of Plymouth Christian Youth Center with a passion for educating those who are under-resourced and serving community. He was a long-time member of Roseville Lutheran Church. During retirement he loved travel and many years of good times on the North Shore of Lake Superior. He was extremely proud of his grandchildren and loved his family deeply. Visitation at Roseville Lutheran Church 10:00 a.m, Thursday, August 15th with service following at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers family prefers memorials to Roseville Lutheran Church, Red Wing Area YMCA, or University of Minnesota Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019