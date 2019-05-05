Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Community of Grace Lutheran Church
4000 Linden St.
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Community of Grace Lutheran Church
4000 Linden St
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl COSTANZO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Anthony "Tony" COSTANZO


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carl Anthony "Tony" COSTANZO Obituary
Born May 4, 1951 Died April 29, 2019 Age 67 of St. Paul passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Dominic and Gayle Adelle; and brother Joseph Dominic Jr. Survived by loving wife, Mary Patricia; son, Anthony Thomas "Tony" (Nicole); grandchildren Derek, Kylie, and Paige; siblings, Thomas, George, Anna (Tony), Mary (David) Klee, John "Jack" (Susan), Patrick and many nieces and nephews. Tony was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a mechanic and a passionate car collector his entire life. Tony was truly an icon in his day. He will be greatly missed by all. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 11 am Saturday, May 11th at Community of Grace Lutheran Church located at 4000 Linden St., White Bear Lake, MN 55110, with a visitation beginning at 10 am, and a luncheon to follow. Please feel free to bring your classic car! 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Halloran & Murphy
Download Now