Born May 4, 1951 Died April 29, 2019 Age 67 of St. Paul passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Dominic and Gayle Adelle; and brother Joseph Dominic Jr. Survived by loving wife, Mary Patricia; son, Anthony Thomas "Tony" (Nicole); grandchildren Derek, Kylie, and Paige; siblings, Thomas, George, Anna (Tony), Mary (David) Klee, John "Jack" (Susan), Patrick and many nieces and nephews. Tony was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a mechanic and a passionate car collector his entire life. Tony was truly an icon in his day. He will be greatly missed by all. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 11 am Saturday, May 11th at Community of Grace Lutheran Church located at 4000 Linden St., White Bear Lake, MN 55110, with a visitation beginning at 10 am, and a luncheon to follow. Please feel free to bring your classic car! 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019