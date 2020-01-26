Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Degidio's
425 7th St. W
St. Paul, MN
Age 73 Passed away on January 14, 2020 Lifelong resident of Saint Paul. Preceded in death by parents Marguerite and Carl Sr. Survived by wife Deborah (Kododo); children Jean (Keith) Arnold, Sundae Velander and Brett (Amber) Velander; grand children Paige, Brendan, Brett and Sawyer; great-grandson Mason; sister Caryl (Ed) Steenberg; and nieces Angela, Christine and Leah. Celebration of Life will be held at Degidio's - 425 7th St. W., St. Paul, MN 55102 Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4pm-7pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020
